EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €185.00 ($198.92) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($195.70) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.80.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

ESLOY stock opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $102.41.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.