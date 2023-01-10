Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $19.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Codexis Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $368.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.47. Codexis has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Insider Activity

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,215 shares of company stock worth $625,548. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Codexis by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Codexis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Stories

