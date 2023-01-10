Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

TRATF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traton in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Traton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.00 ($16.13) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Traton Stock Performance

Shares of Traton stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Traton has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

