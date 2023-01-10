StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.9 %

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.16. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth about $263,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.