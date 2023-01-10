Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $6.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Traeger to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 148,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $431,746.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,458,437.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Traeger by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Traeger by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Traeger by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Traeger by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

COOK stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.46. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $93.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.36 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Traeger

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

