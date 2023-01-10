Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $6.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Traeger to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Activity
In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 148,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $431,746.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,458,437.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger
Traeger Stock Up 1.5 %
COOK stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.46. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $93.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.36 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
About Traeger
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traeger (COOK)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.