Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($87.10) to €77.00 ($82.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($78.49) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($81.72) to €80.00 ($86.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.