Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $34.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,086,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 972,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,067,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,117 shares during the period.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

