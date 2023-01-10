Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives $311.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBBTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

