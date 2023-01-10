Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.59.
HVRRY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($150.54) to €133.70 ($143.76) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($198.92) to €197.00 ($211.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($187.10) to €184.00 ($197.85) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($216.67) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($187.10) to €171.00 ($183.87) in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Hannover Rück Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $101.46 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.72.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
