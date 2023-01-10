Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.59.

HVRRY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($150.54) to €133.70 ($143.76) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($198.92) to €197.00 ($211.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($187.10) to €184.00 ($197.85) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($216.67) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($187.10) to €171.00 ($183.87) in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $101.46 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.72.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.