Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $50.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NWN opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

