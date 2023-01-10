Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.23. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 27.18%. Research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

