Analysts Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target at $45.00

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $361,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $892,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 643,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 282,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $781.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

