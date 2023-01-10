Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.62.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
