Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

