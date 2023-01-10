Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.12.
About Advaxis
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.