Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Raymond James lowered Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Paya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paya

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Paya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Paya by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Paya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Trading Up 24.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Paya had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

