Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HNTIF shares. Barclays upgraded Hunting from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

