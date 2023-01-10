Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will earn $10.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.70. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $10.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

NYSE STZ opened at $215.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 615.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.77.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 265.72%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.