Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives $100.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.23) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.27) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 7.8 %

TWODF stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

