Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,474,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.
Spruce Biosciences Price Performance
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
