American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives $89.33 Average PT from Brokerages

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

AWR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American States Water alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.01. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.