Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

