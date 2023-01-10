Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) versus Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Head to Head Contrast

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Achilles Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 207.34%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 607.96%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.92, suggesting that its share price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -18.16% -17.72% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -26.40% -23.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Achilles Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 153.29 -$100.61 million N/A N/A Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.66) -0.68

Achilles Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

