Head to Head Survey: Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) vs. Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 145.60% 11.31% 6.99% Global Net Lease 5.59% 1.40% 0.54%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $313.95 million 10.65 $1.05 billion $7.54 6.96 Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.57 $11.37 million N/A N/A

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Net Lease.

Dividends

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Net Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50

Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

