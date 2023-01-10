Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $16.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

RAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rain Therapeutics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,710,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rain Therapeutics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,710,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis acquired 972,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $5,667,995.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,147,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,518,245.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,727,570 shares of company stock valued at $15,990,383. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 224,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.01. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rain Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Recommended Stories

