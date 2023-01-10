Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,474.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. BNP Paribas cut Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.20) to GBX 1,585 ($19.31) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.67) to GBX 1,500 ($18.27) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,220 ($14.86) in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Prudential Price Performance
Shares of PUK opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
