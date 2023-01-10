Brokerages Set Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) PT at $81.43

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.43.

Several analysts have commented on BBLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Babylon to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Babylon alerts:

Babylon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBLN opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Babylon has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $179.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Babylon had a negative net margin of 61.26% and a negative return on equity of 4,635.83%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Babylon will post -19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Babylon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Babylon by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Babylon in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Babylon by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Babylon by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.