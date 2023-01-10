Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target at $32.64

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

LSPD opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.18. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $40.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth $8,141,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 95.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 26.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

