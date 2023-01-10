Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $22.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Upwork Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. Upwork has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $31.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,359 shares of company stock worth $759,211 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

