Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $38.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.
ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,463. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ADNT opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.96.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
