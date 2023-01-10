Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $115.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.