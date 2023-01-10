Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $253,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 1.05% of Mannatech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

