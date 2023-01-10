Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $52.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognex Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 88,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

