Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $105.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.67.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 1.26. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

