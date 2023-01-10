Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $10.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

