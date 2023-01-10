WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $37.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

WestRock Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.