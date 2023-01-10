PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $118.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $192.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

