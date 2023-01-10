Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $14.64

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

