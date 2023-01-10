Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Price Target at $148.89

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average of $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

