Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $495.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $495.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $443.41 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.35 and a 200-day moving average of $410.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.