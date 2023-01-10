Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LWAY. TheStreet lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,402,264.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,883 shares of company stock worth $293,966. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

See Also

