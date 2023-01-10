Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

