StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the information services provider's stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 4.2 %

IPDN stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 18.92.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 121.26% and a negative net margin of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

