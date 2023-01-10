Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $130.47.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($19.00) by ($94.00). The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

