Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
HALL stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $130.47.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($19.00) by ($94.00). The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current year.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
