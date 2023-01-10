StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.32.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 71.26%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
