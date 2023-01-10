First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of FSFG opened at $19.79 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

