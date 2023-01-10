Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Price Performance
FFHL opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.98.
About Fuwei Films
