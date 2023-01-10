Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 8.7 %

RMTI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

