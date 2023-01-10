Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical Trading Up 8.7 %
RMTI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.15.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
