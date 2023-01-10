Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

