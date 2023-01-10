StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SALM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.86 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.