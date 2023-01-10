Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

